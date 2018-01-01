Carrie Underwood Says She Needed More Than 40 Stitches After Fall

Carrie Underwood's recent fall may have been a bit more serious than fans first thought.
In a letter to her fan club members obtained by E! News, the country music superstar says she received between 40 to 50 stitches on her face the night of the incident.
"Most of you know that I tripped and fell and broke my wrist in November. I'm still doing regular physical therapy for that, but all is coming along. There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," Carrie wrote. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."
The American Idol winner continued: "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same."
John Shearer/WireImage
In her post, Carrie expressed gratitude for those who have helped her heal. She also shared plenty of optimism for the year ahead including an announcement that she is returning to the studio next week.
"Here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful," she explained to her closest fans. "I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way."
"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way," Carrie concluded. "And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."
Just two days after co-hosting the 2017 CMA Awards in November, Carrie's rep confirmed to E! News that the "Before He Cheats" singer took a "hard fall" on steps outside her home. Her multiple injuries included a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions.
"I'm so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who've been taking such great care of me," Carrie wrote on social media soon after.
We're wishing Carrie the best in her recovery.