Watch Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate New Year's Eve With One Sweet Kiss

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ?? (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 1, 2018 at 3:05am PST

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are kicking off 2018 on a romantic note.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and A-list rapper hosted a New Year's party Sunday night, fans were treated to a few social media posts inside the gathering.

One that caught the attention of many was when the clock stuck midnight!

As friends and family shouted "happy new year," Kim and Kanye leaned in for a sweet kiss before continuing the celebration.

Guests for the game night included Kourtney Kardashian, WAGS LA stars Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson and Larsa Pippen.