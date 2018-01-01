Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Threw Shade at Andy Cohen on New Year's Eve Broadcast

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban weren't afraid to clap back at Andy Cohen during CNN's New Year's Eve live broadcast.

While interviewing the couple with his co-host Anderson Cooper, Cohen host asked them about Kidman's famous clapping at the 2017 Oscars and whether they expected it to become a popular meme.

"I mean, it's called a logical clap when you don't want to slam your hands together with rings," Urban replied, "but what do you want to do?"

The Oscar-winning actress then added, "I wish that there was more important things to be concerned about or that people were focused on more important things than that sort of clapping. That's what I would say."

Unfortunately, things became more awkward when Urban—who was calling in from Nashville with Kidman—lost his earpiece and couldn't hear the interviewers.