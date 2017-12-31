Mariah Carey Is All Smiles As She Rehearses for New Year's Rockin' Eve Comeback
by
Meg Swertlow
|
Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 4:30 PM
Sometimes even a diva needs a rehearsal...
After last year's headline-making (for all the wrong reasons) performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Mariah Carey is putting in the time to make sure this year's highly anticipated come back will be flawless.
Hours before she's set to go live at tonight's New Year's Rockin' Eve, the smiling big-voiced singer was caught by fan Dyana (and shared by Erica0808m) getting in a last-minute rehearsal in Times Square.
From the looks of it, there are sparklers aplenty in Mimi's not-to-be missed performance, which will feature two songs by the legend, who had people talking last year with her glitch-filled set.
The singer, who was with Bryan Tanaka, donned a golden bomber jacket, black pants and some sky-high boots for the run through.
After the rehearsal, the "Sweet Fantasy" hitmaker took to her Instagram to share some positive (but chilly) vibes with her fans, writing, "Festive even in single digits! See you tonight, everybody!!"
In 2016, the singer experienced technical difficulties that affected the backing track, which in turn affected her ability to lip sync and sing properly. Carey continued her performance, enlisting the help of the audience and her backup dancers.
"S--t happens," Carey tweeted early Sunday. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."
Carey had opened her set with her 1991 hit song "Emotions," but when the music started to play, only her pre-recorded vocals could be heard.
"Well, happy new year. We can't hear," she told the crowd, as her dancers continued their routine. "I'll just get through the moment, okay?"
"Alright!" she said. "We didn't have a check for this song. So we'll just say, it went to number one, and that's what it is, okay?"
Let's hope this year's number goes a bit better...
BACKGRID
Earlier in the week, Mariah was celebrating the holidays with Bryan in Aspen during her annual trip to the ritzy Colorado vacation town. The pair held hands as they checked out local shop Kemo Sabe together.
Hopefully the superstar got in enough down time to kick things up a notch tonight.
The world is waiting with bated breath...
