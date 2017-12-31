Tamar Braxton's Ex Vincent Herbert and Laura Govan Deny Baby Rumors

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 2:30 PM

Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert, Laura Govan

After Tamar Braxton announced that a woman told her that estranged husband Vincent Herbert got her pregnant, fans on Twitter pointed the finger at Basketball Wives L.A. star Laura Govan.

But she says they got the wrong woman and accuses her own ex, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, for allegedly making the claims in the first place.

"The allegations from Gilbert Arenas are completely false and couldn't be further from the truth," Govan said in a statement to E! News on Sunday, adding, "I empathize with Tamar and I wish her healing. I have no issues towards Tamar or Vince, because I know who actually started all of this. I just pray that they leave me out of this, because I have really tried to stay to myself this entire year and moving forward."

TMZ also reported that Govan says she is not pregnant and has never been with Herbert.

When asked if he got Govan pregnant, Herbert told a paparazzo, "Not true at all," as seen in a video posted on TMZ on Sunday.

Arenas, who shares four children with Govan, responded on Instagram, calling her a liar and writing, "I was trying to enjoy the last of 2017 but I see my BM decides she wants to use me to clear her dirt up."

Braxton made her remarks on Saturday, about Herbert two months after she filed for divorce to end their nine-year marriage.

She had also said the woman, who she did not name, "should check public records on Christmas" and that Herbert "called back" despite a "protection order," "begging and lying."

Herbert was arrested and detained for several hours on Christmas Day, jail records show. TMZ reported that he was booked on suspicion of spousal assault. However, Herbert denied spousal abuse in the interview posted on TMZ, while Braxton told E! News there was no physical interaction between the two over the holiday.

