Shakira and Gerard Piqué Cuddle Up in the Cold During Their Holiday Vacation

As they headed out of New York City's JFK airport on Saturday, Shakira 40, and Gerard Piqué, 30, were caught getting all snuggly at the tail end of their Christmas vacation. Cue the melting of hearts around the world.
The PDA-tastic pair was spotted leaving the Big Apple ahead of Sunday's New Year's Eve celebrations. Looks like the parents of two, who got together in 2010, are still all about each other...
The cute couple, who were bundled up for the cold, flew out of the City that Never Sleeps with their young sons Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2. The family of four arrived in NYC on Dec. 24.
The South American singer and Spanish soccer player met on the set of Shakira's son "Waka Waka," which was the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song.
Earlier in the week, Shak had some good news and bad news for her fans hoping to see her on her postponed El Dorado tour. The Columbian beauty announced that due to a prolonged recovery from a vocal cord injury, she had to once again postpone the North American leg of her tour, after delaying her first set of tour dates in Europe last month. But the good news is that she will be back on the road in June.
In November, Shakira announced that she had to postponed the El Dorado tour, which was set to start in Europe, saying that weeks earlier, she had suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage. She said she had already gone on vocal rest but that it did not alleviate her condition.
Before her vocal cord issues, the singer opened up earlier this year to Telemundo's Detrás de la Fama about her album, which has many songs about her relationship with her main man.
"There are a lot of personal songs that are dedicated to the father of my children," she said.
One of those tracks dedicated to Piqué is "Me Enamoré."
"It's a narration of how I met Gerard and how I fell in love," she said to Telemundo's Rashel Díaz. "I think our story was very fun. We also took a lot of risks and we went against all odds that we had against us, and we were able to form the family that we have today. We all have a love story to tell, this is mine."
Shakira, Gerard, Milan and Sasha at Los40 Music Awards in Spain.
The City Of Love
Shakira and Gerard enjoy a night out together in Paris.
GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
A Night Out
These love birds are not afraid to publicly show their love for one another.
Christopher Polk/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Major PDA
These two show some major PDA as they lock lips.
Family Time
Family day on a farm.
Courtesy: Jaume de la Iguana/UNICEF
Picture Perfect
How gorgeous can one family be?
Crazy In Love
These two are madly in love and it's written all over their faces.
Cuteness Overload
What an adorable moment between Gerard and his children. There is nothing like a father's love.
Love Birds
This portrait is nothing short of perfect.
Say Cheese
It was a family affair when Gerard accepted his award for the best Catalonian football player.
But First, Let Me Take A Selfie
Did someone say family goals?
JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Daddy Time
Milan and Sasha bring their father a ray of sunshine during his Spanish league football match.
Smooches
Shakira showing her hubby some love.
Little Angels
Shakira made both of her sons look cherubic in this adorable picture.
Happy Little Guy!
The proud mom Instagrammed these adorable photos of son Sasha hitting the 5-month mark on June 29, 2015.
Father & Son
The singer's partner posted this pic of himself with their newborn second son, Sasha, on Feb. 6, 2015. A full version appears on the website of the UNICEF Baby Shower, a charity initiative the couple supports.
Sasha Has Arrived!
The trio welcomed son Sasha to the family just last week— making baby Milan an older brother.
IPA/bauergriffinonline.com
Love Is in the Air
The singer scored a goal when she started dating the Barça soccer star back in 2011.
Farm Day
Shakira, Gerard and son Milan are snapped at the farm.
Fun Day With the Family
This collage has us on cuteness overload! The singer uploaded pics of her beautiful family having a good time.
Family Fun in Black and White
The beautiful trio are pictured in a black and white photo.
Date Night
The lovebirds enjoy a date night out together.
Alone Time
The singer and her man snap a cute pic together.
Double Take
Like mother, like son. Shakira copies Milan's crying face—which is still so cute!
PDA Alert
Awww! Gerard gives his woman a sweet kiss on the cheek.
A Plaid Pig
The couple and their son snap a quick family photo! Of course, their newborn boy, Sasha, is not pictured here.
Tickle Tickle
Milan has the giggles as dad Gerard gives him the tickles.
Baby Milan Is Here!
How precious is this! Gerard gently kisses baby Milan on the cheek after his birth.
Fun Day With Dad
The soccer star is snapped with his first son. Don't you just want to pinch his cheeks!
Peaceful Milan
Baby Milan looks so peaceful in this family photo.
Expectant Parents For UNICEF
The singer exposes her very pregant belly with her man in this UNICEF photoshoot.
The Couple Enjoy Parenthood
The superstar parents take a stroll with baby Milan looking oh so chic.
