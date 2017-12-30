Amber Heard and Elon Musk Vacationing in Chile Together, One Week After Kissing Photos

A week after dismissing reports that they're not a couple, Amber Heard and Elon Musk were spotted dining in Chile together on Friday night.
Instagram looky-loos noticed the exes were in the background of a photo, which was posted by the official account of the restaurant El Taringa in Santiago yesterday.
The photo showed both the Tesla co-founder and CEO and the American actress sitting next to each other,at a table with Elon's brother, famous South African restauranteur Kimbal Musk.
The restaurant's caption read, "What an inspiration to have had Kimbal Musk and his family with us at Taringa. Thank you for sharing your insights on sustainable supply chains _ The Kitchen _ and all its concept is a model to follow. Memorable night!!!"
Looks like they inadvertently caught the twosome while on an under-the-radar vacation!
Meanwhile, Heard did take to her Instagram to post some beachy photos while her vacay. She posted a dreamy shot on the beach and wrote, "My kind of winter holiday."
However, Heard has not posted about or with Musk during the New Year's trip.
MB / MEGA
A week ago the former couple sparked rumors that they were back together when they were spotted kissing after having lunch together in Los Angeles, but the reconciliation rumblings were quickly shut down.
Despite the kiss, last week an insider told E! News, "They are not dating."
But a lot can change in a week...
On Aug. 6, E! News reported that he couple parted ways because of their busy schedules.
Two days after break-up reports surfaced, Musk eventually addressed split rumors on social media on Aug. 8, writing, "Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another."
Hours later, Heard posted her own Instagram confirming the split and elaborating on the breakup: "Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times."
While reports linked the two as early as summer of 2016 following sightings of them together out in South Beach and partying in London, the couple didn't go public with their romance until April 2017. Around that time, Heard was at the center of a highly publicized split from her husband of a year, Johnny Depp, while Musk was also going through a divorce from his on-and-off ex-wife, Talulah Riley.
After months of speculation, the twosome confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a "cheeky" photo of Heard and Musk at a table with a kiss lipstick print left on the Tesla CEO's cheek. In the weeks that followed, they were spotted strolling during a day date at a wildlife sanctuary in Australia, having fun with Musk's sons at the Sydney Opera House and walking arm in arm after a fancy night out.