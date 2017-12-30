Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Are ''Anxious'' About Mariah Carey's New Year's Rockin' Eve Return

Not everyone gets a second chance, but this New Year's Eve, Mariah Carey is getting hers on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
E! News met up with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy in New York City and dished with the twosome about what to expect from the five-hour live show and what they expect from Mimi's big return one year after her disastrous NYE performance.
The Live With Kelly and Ryan host said, "We are really not in control. This is so different than doing a show on stage or in a theater or in an arena. You are in Times Square with all the elements including windchill of -5. It's not like that on the set."
The host with the most also admitted that they never thought the big-voiced singer would agree to be on the live program once again but were happy that she'd signed on. "This year we are anxious to see Mariah come back," said Seacrest.
The TV personality said that this year there were a lot more rehearsals involved and believed that the glittering gal would be able to knock it out of the park this time.
McCarthy seemed inspired by Mariah's return and mused, "How many times would we all like a second chance at something?
The funny lady added, "I think it's a wonderful thing."
On Dec. 22, dick clark productions and ABC announced that multi-platinum selling songstress would be returning to Times Square to perform for a live audience of more than one million people, just minutes before the ball drops on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.
Previously, Carey appeared on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in 2005. She made headlines last year due to a drama-filled performance, after which she said, "It became an opportunity to humiliate me."
However, the songstress' tune has changed. Both the singer and dick clark productions released a joint statement to E! News on her triumphant return: "We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!"
Carey will join previously announced singers Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland who are all slated to get their song on for the masses in the chilly Big Apple.
America's largest celebration of the year will take place on Sunday, December 31 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ABC Television Network.