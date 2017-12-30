Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Are ''Anxious'' About Mariah Carey's New Year's Rockin' Eve Return

Not everyone gets a second chance, but this New Year's Eve, Mariah Carey is getting hers on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

E! News met up with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy in New York City and dished with the twosome about what to expect from the five-hour live show and what they expect from Mimi's big return one year after her disastrous NYE performance.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host said, "We are really not in control. This is so different than doing a show on stage or in a theater or in an arena. You are in Times Square with all the elements including windchill of -5. It's not like that on the set."

The host with the most also admitted that they never thought the big-voiced singer would agree to be on the live program once again but were happy that she'd signed on. "This year we are anxious to see Mariah come back," said Seacrest.

The TV personality said that this year there were a lot more rehearsals involved and believed that the glittering gal would be able to knock it out of the park this time.