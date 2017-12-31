Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Best E! News Moments Over 20 Years of Marriage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, New Year's Eve 2017.

The two, who share two children, remain one of the most celebrated star couples. They've walked red carpets together, they've expressed their love for each other publicly and they've got lots of in common—including being unfiltered AF! In a sweet way.

Check out the video above to watch some of the Smiths' best and most unfiltered moments in interviews with E! News, as well as photos of their sweetest moments over the years below.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

2016 EMA Awards

The two arrive at the Environmental Media Association's annual award show.

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

The Whole Family

The couple appear with their kids Jaden Smith and Willow Smith and the actor's son Trey Smith at the 2016l EMA Awards.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

NAACP Image Awards 2016

The two attend the annual ceremony.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards Couples

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Golden Globes 2016

The two walk the red carpet at the annual ceremony.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Black Girls Rock!

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

I Got You, Babe

Will plants one on Jada and presents her the Star Power Award at BET's Black Girls Rock! special in March 2015.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Facebook/Will Smith

It Was 20 Years Ago Today...

Will digs this epic pic out of the archives for Jada's 44th birthday.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Clear Shot

The couple pucker up at the Focus premiere in February 2015.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

TRGT/AKM-GSI

Still Courting

They have a ball in Spain watching Roger Federer play in the finals of the 2012 Mutua Madrid Open.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Facebook

Facebook

Reaching for the Stars

This is also how Will wishes Jada a happy birthday. Why, isn't this what your family does, too?

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

AKM-GSI

Flying the Friendly Skies

Even travel is more fun in pairs.

Essence, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Essence

Cover Couple

This steamy shot could have been taken any day, but presumably Essence specially arranged a photo shoot anyway.

Nelson Mandela, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

VIP Status

Just having an audience with Nelson Mandela when the South African leader turned 90, no big deal.

Jada Pinkett, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Twit Pic

Twitter

Proud Parents

The couple happily faded into the background when Willow was born.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Famous Friends

Sometimes, at the Tony Awards, you get to hang out with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Or is the other way around, Bey and Jay getting to hang out with Will and Jada?

Jada Pinkett Smith, Actor Will Smith

Mark Von Holden/Getty Images

Close Couple

Husband and wife pose prom-style at a 2010 event in New York.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

PDA Pals

Jada has never found a bad time to pull her man in for a kiss.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Facebook

Stickin' It To Each Other

Jada finally noticed that Will had randomly stuck a Popsicle stick under her bra strap.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Oscars

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Power Couple

Owning the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

DaGreenTeam/Splash News

Worked Out

Could these two be in better shape? They admire each others' everything on vacation in Hawaii.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Clear View

Will appreciates the landscape at the Hollywood premiere of Focus in February 2015.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Facebook

Will & Jada 4-Eva

Another epic throwback pic shared by Jada for Will's 46th birthday.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock

A Pinch of Sugar

Apparently Will has a red carpet routine and he's sticking to it!

Will and Jada wed on New Year's Eve in 1997, six months before they welcomed their first child together, son Jaden Smith, who is now 19. The two are also parents to daughter Willow Smith, 17, while the actor also has a 25 year-old son, Trey Smith, from a previous marriage.

"We've been together for 20 years," Jada told E! News in 2015, while talking about how Will felt about her filming Magic Mike XXL. "And he knows he's got me on lock." 

"Two decades. When you're married with somebody that long and we were talking about it, we was like, "You know, it's 20 years, what are we gonna do?'" Will told E! NewsSibley Scoles at the premiere of his Netflix movie Bright earlier this month. "She was like, 'We're gonna high-five and keep it moving.'"

