Scott Disick Takes Sofia Richie on Snowy Aspen Vacation Over New Year's Holiday

Looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's New Year's Eve kiss will take place during a romantic, snowy trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex of two years and the 19-year-old model, daughter of famed singer Lionel Richie, have been dating for several months and jetted off on Friday to the Colorado mountain town. Aspen, a celebrity hotspot during the winter ski season, is where Scott had vacationed with Kourtney and their three children over the New Year's holiday last year.

On Saturday, Scott and Sofia were photographed smiling and holding hands while walking in the snowy town.

Scott and Sofia are staying at a private estate with Richie Akiva, owner of the 1OAK nightclubs, and plan to stay in Aspen throughout the New Year's holiday, a source told E! News. The company is hosting a weekend pop up over the weekend. Scott often makes celebrity appearances at the 1OAK club in Las Vegas.