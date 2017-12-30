Scott Disick Takes Sofia Richie on Snowy Aspen Vacation Over New Year's Holiday

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 30, 2017 12:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amber Heard, Elon Musk

Amber Heard and Elon Musk Vacationing in Chile Together, One Week After Kissing Photos

Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Are ''Anxious'' About Mariah Carey's New Years Rockin' Eve Return

Kyle Richards, Husband, Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards' Husband Speaks Out After Home Burglary: "Nothing Replaces Family"

Looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's New Year's Eve kiss will take place during a romantic, snowy trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex of two years and the 19-year-old model, daughter of famed singer Lionel Richie, have been dating for several months and jetted off on Friday to the Colorado mountain town. Aspen, a celebrity hotspot during the winter ski season, is where Scott had vacationed with Kourtney and their three children over the New Year's holiday last year.

On Saturday, Scott and Sofia were photographed smiling and holding hands while walking in the snowy town.

Scott and Sofia are staying at a private estate with Richie Akiva, owner of the 1OAK nightclubs, and plan to stay in Aspen throughout the New Year's holiday, a source told E! News. The company is hosting a weekend pop up over the weekend. Scott often makes celebrity appearances at the 1OAK club in Las Vegas.

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BACKGRID

Scott and Sofia arrived in Colorado via a private luxury jet, his preferred method of travel and one he also used while vacationing with Kourtney.

Sofia posted on Instagram a pic of the two standing outside the aircraft, while Scott shared a pic of the two standing and cuddling up inside.

"Ready for 2018," she wrote.

"I'm on a whole new year vibe," Scott said.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Scott, who continues to co-parent his and Kourtney's kids and maintain a relationship with her extended family, had spent Christmas Eve at her mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party. Kourtney was accompanied by her beauYounes Bendjima. Sofia was not spotted. She has never been photographed at a Kardashian-Jenner family event.

A few days before Christmas, Scott and Sofia spent a romantic night alone, where she modeled a Santa outfit while pantsless and danced to her famous dad's hit "All Night Long."

In addition to Scott and Sofia, other celebs spotted in Aspen in recent days include Leonardo DiCaprioParis Hilton and her actor boyfriend Chris ZylkaGoldie HawnMelanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BACKGRID

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian's ex and the model, daughter of singer Lionel Richie, have fun in the snow.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Aspen

BACKGRID

Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor goes incognito.

Paris Hilton

BACKGRID

Paris Hilton

The socialite and reality star channels "Aspen Barbie."

Article continues below

Paris Hilton

BACKGRID

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

The socialite and reality star skis with her boyfriend, star of The Leftovers.

Rachel Zoe, Aspen

BACKGRID

Rachel Zoe

The fashion designer strikes a pose.

Mariah Carey, Brian Tanaka, Aspen

BACKGRID

Mariah Carey and Brian Tanaka

The singer and her beau go for a stroll.

Article continues below

Bella Hadid, Aspen, Colorado

Instagram

Bella Hadid

The model strikes a pose.

Rita Ora, Andrew Watt , Aspen

BACKGRID

Rita Ora and Andrew Watt

The singer walks with her beau.

Kevin Costner, Christine Coster, Aspen

BACKGRID

Kevin Costner and Wife Christine

The two go on a romantic stroll.

Article continues below

Tobey Maguire, Aspen

TheImageDirect.com

Tobey Maguire

The Spider-Man star goes skiing.

Nina Dobrev, Aspen

TheImageDirect.com

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries alum hits the slopes.

Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson

BACKGRID

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson

The star and her actress daughter, known for her role in the Fifty Shades movies, walk hand-in-hand.

Article continues below

Melanie Griffith, Goldie Hawn

EVGA / BACKGRID

Melanie Griffith and Goldie Hawn

The two friends bundle up for a stroll in the mountain town.

Kurt Russell, Aspen

BACKGRID

Kurt Russell

The actor and longtime partner of Goldie Hawn does some holiday shopping.

Matthew Bellamy, Elle Evans

EVGA / WAGO / BACKGRID

Matthew Bellamy and Elle Evans

The Muse singer appears with his fiancée.

Article continues below

Reunited with my sis in #Aspen. ??????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

During the trip, Sofia and Paris hung out and took selfies together.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns on Sunday, January 7, at 9/8c only on E!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Life/Style , Kardashian News , New Year's Eve , New Year's Day , Holidays
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.