Tamar Braxton Says Woman Told Her Vincent Herbert Got Her Pregnant

Tamar Braxton says a woman informed her that she is having a baby and that estranged husband Vincent Herbert is the father.
Herbert has not commented on Braxton's remarks, which she made early on Saturday in an Instagram post that she deleted after several hours. It was posted two months after she filed for divorce to end their nine-year marriage. The two share one child, son Logan, 4.
"Vincent Herbert is having a baby," Braxton wrote, adding that a woman "decided to let me know about it tonight!!"
The singer and reality star said the woman "should check public records on Christmas" and that Herbert "called back" despite a "protection order," "begging and lying."
"Smh happy new year folks!! Ladies and gentlemen know that 2018 is a FRESH start and if i can leave this liar u can leave yours too," Braxton continued.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv
Herbert was arrested on Christmas Day and released after a couple of hours on a $20,000 bond, jail records show. TMZ reported that he was booked on suspicion of spousal assault. The outlet later quoted Braxton as saying, "While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays...there was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas."
Herbert has not commented about the alleged incident.
Braxton also posted on her Instagram Stories a video of her sipping tea while listening to Beyoncé's song "Irreplaceable," which is about a scorned woman, and clarified in another video that her post was "not for Vincent Herbert."
"I still love Vincent Herbert, he's my best friend, my son's father," she said. "I will always love him, and what will be, will be."
She then showcased a black and white baseball cap she was wearing, which bears the words, "You tried it!"
Last year, there were multiple reports that Braxton and Herbert, who starred together on the WE tv reality show Tamar and Vince, were having marital problems and had gotten into a couple of domestic disputes, which they never confirmed.
In March 2016, Braxton posted a cryptic message about relationships.
Four months later, after more rumors were circulated, she posted a video of her smiling and singing Mariah Carey's 1995 ballad "Always Be My Baby" into her husband's ear.
"After all these years he STILL hates when I sing in his ear #Tamar&Vince," she wrote.