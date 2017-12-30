Tamar Braxton Says Woman Told Her Vincent Herbert Got Her Pregnant

Tamar Braxton says a woman informed her that she is having a baby and that estranged husband Vincent Herbert is the father.

Herbert has not commented on Braxton's remarks, which she made early on Saturday in an Instagram post that she deleted after several hours. It was posted two months after she filed for divorce to end their nine-year marriage. The two share one child, son Logan, 4.

"Vincent Herbert is having a baby," Braxton wrote, adding that a woman "decided to let me know about it tonight!!"

The singer and reality star said the woman "should check public records on Christmas" and that Herbert "called back" despite a "protection order," "begging and lying."

"Smh happy new year folks!! Ladies and gentlemen know that 2018 is a FRESH start and if i can leave this liar u can leave yours too," Braxton continued.