Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Heading Home After Treatment

After six weeks at a treatment center, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is coming home.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star posted on her Snapchat early Saturday morning a photo of what appeared to be a curb outside an airport, writing, "4:24 a.m. Going home!" She also tweeted, "On my way home!"

Last month, Catelynn had posted on Twitter, "Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment."

Her husband Tyler Baltierra, 25, also announced her return on his Instagram page, alongside throwback photos of the two at age 15.