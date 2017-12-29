Rob Dyrdek Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Bryiana

And another baby makes four!
Rob Dyrdek and his wife Bryiana Dyrdek have welcomed a baby girl named Nala Ryan Dyrdek.
"She is an angel from heaven. She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek," Rob wrote on Instagram Friday evening. "So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family."
Bryiana added, "My heart has never been more full than it is right now. @robdyrdek thank you for being the most amazing and supportive husband and the best daddy in the whole world! Kodah, your sissy is so lucky to have you as her big brother and I am so, so proud of you! Nala Ryan Dyrdek, welcome to our family. You are loved beyond measure and there will never be a moment in your life that goes by where you aren't reminded of that."
This is the couple's second child, the Amazingness star and his wife welcomed a baby boy named Kodah Dash Dyrdek in Sept. 2016.
Back in June, the couple learned they were having a baby girl during a reveal party. Rob and Bryiana shared a video with their followers on Instagram of the moment they popped the balloon, which was filled with pink confetti.
"Twinkle, twinkle little star.. we spent so much time wondering what you are," Bryiana captioned her post. "Now that we know Kodah will be a big brother to a little sister, we are over the moon and can't wait to meet you! You are the perfect addition to our family, sweet girl, and we love you so, so much! I can't believe this is real."
Rob shared a similar post with the caption, "It's a girl!!! We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family."
Rob and Bryiana tied the knot in Sept. 2015, one year before welcoming baby Kodah. In celebration of their second anniversary, Rob shared a photo from their wedding day on Instagram this past September.
"I wake up everyday and give thanks that I have you by my side. Our forever started two years ago today and so did my understanding of true happiness. I love you so much @bryianadyrdek_ Happy Anniversary," he captioned the picture.
Congratulations to the couple and their growing family!