Nia Jax Tries Speed Dating on Total Divas and It Doesn't Go So Well: "It Makes Me Feel So Weird"

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 7:00 AM

Nia Jax is single and ready to mingle!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Nia tries speed dating with some hot New York City firefighters. It's not long before Nia realizes speed dating isn't her thing.

"I don't feel as though I'm really good at situations like this, strangers you don't even know," Nia confessed. "It makes me feel so weird. I'm not used to this kind of attention in this situation."

And she got plenty of it! From short guys to tall ones and even one guy wearing a kilt, all the guys wanted to meet Nia.

While Nia had a plenty of NYFD's finest to choose from, none of the guys seemed to spark her flame.

"I'm not really seeing anyone that I'm attracted to. It just seems generic and I'm exhausted," Nia realized.

But just when she had given up hope, the matchmakers sent another hottie her way.

See if Nia makes a love connection in the clip above.

