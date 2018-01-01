BRAND NEW
WED 9e|6p

Nattie Neidhart Fights For Her First Championship Title in Seven Years on Total Divas

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Jan. 1, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Gives Birth! Actress and Cash Warren Welcome Baby No. 3

Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes

Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and More Stars Fight Against Sexual Harassment With Time's Up Movement

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Threw Shade at Andy Cohen on New Year's Eve Broadcast

Nattie Neidhart is coming for Trinity (Naomi) Fatu's title!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Nattie gears up for her championship match against Trinity at SummerSlam.

"SummerSlam is in a week and I am being featured in a match, one of the biggest matches of my career against Trinity. To be in a championship match at SummerSlam, it's a dream come true," Nattie gushed.

And it's been a long time coming for Nattie, seven years to be exact.

Read

Lana and Nattie Neidhart Make Amends After Death-Defying Experience: I Didn't Want Anything to Happen to You!

"It's been seven years since I've had a championship. I've paid my dues, I've put in the work. Now, this is finally my time," a self-assured Nattie said.

While Nattie faced off against Becky Lynch, Trinity sat ringside checking out the competition, but the reigning champ seemed unbothered. When announcers flirted with the idea of Trinity losing her title to Nattie, Trin simply said, "Ain't going to happen."

Watch Nattie prep for the big match in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Nattie Neidhart , Trinity Fatu , WWE , , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.