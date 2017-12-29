Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Her "Eleven" Million Instagram Followers

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 29, 2017 11:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Jude Law and Johnny Depp Appear in New Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Sneak Peek

Jax Taylor Mourns the Death of His Father

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU Midseason Premiere: Benson Suffers No Fools While Looking for Her Son

11 MILLIEon ?? @dondefleurs

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Eleven is celebrating 11—MILLIEon Instagram followers!

Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, has achieved a major social media milestone. The actress has reached 11 million followers on Instagram!

In celebration of the achievement, 13-year-old Millie took to her social media pages on Friday to share a photo of herself on the ground covering her eyes with flower arrangements surrounding her that read, "MBB 11." She captioned the post, "11 MILLIEon."

This news adds on to an already exciting month for Millie.

Read

2018 SAG Awards: Millie Bobby Brown, Sterling K. Brown and More React to Their Nominations

Millie Bobbie Brown, Stranger Things

Courtesy of Netflix

The actress was nominated for a 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in Stranger Things. Millie, who was nominated individually and with her cast, reacted to the news on social media.

"Screen Actors Guild! Thank you SO much for recognizing me and our cast for the second year in a row!" Millie wrote. "This means the world coming from you, our peers. I am so lucky and honored to have the privilege of playing Eleven - a strong, powerful, badass, strange, wonderful character! Can't wait to celebrate with my Stranger Things family."

Stranger Things was also nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe Award earlier this month.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Millie Bobby Brown , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.