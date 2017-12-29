Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Her "Eleven" Million Instagram Followers
Jess Cohen
Fri., Dec. 29, 2017 11:07 AM
Eleven is celebrating 11—MILLIEon Instagram followers!
Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, has achieved a major social media milestone. The actress has reached 11 million followers on Instagram!
In celebration of the achievement, 13-year-old Millie took to her social media pages on Friday to share a photo of herself on the ground covering her eyes with flower arrangements surrounding her that read, "MBB 11." She captioned the post, "11 MILLIEon."
This news adds on to an already exciting month for Millie.
Courtesy of Netflix
The actress was nominated for a 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in Stranger Things. Millie, who was nominated individually and with her cast, reacted to the news on social media.
"Screen Actors Guild! Thank you SO much for recognizing me and our cast for the second year in a row!" Millie wrote. "This means the world coming from you, our peers. I am so lucky and honored to have the privilege of playing Eleven - a strong, powerful, badass, strange, wonderful character! Can't wait to celebrate with my Stranger Things family."