Gwyneth Paltrow Vacations With Ex Chris Martin and Their Kids in the Caribbean

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin continue to remain friendly exes, more than three years after their "conscious uncoupling."

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 40-year-old Coldplay singer are vacationing with their kids on the Caribbean island of Antigua. Paltrow posted on her Instagram page on Thursday a photo of her ex-husband and their 13-year-old daughter Apple leaping in the air on a beach.

Paltrow and Martin, who also share 11-year-old son Moses, married in 2003 and in 2014, they announced on her Goop blog that they had split, or undergone an "conscious uncoupling." They finalized a divorce in 2016.

The two have continued to spend time together and have also vacationed together with their kids since their split.

"They always keep it very amicable around the holidays and they have remained good friends," a source told E! News exclusively. "Gwyneth and Chris try to keep things as normal as possible for their children, and always have a good time together as a family unit. They try to plan at least one family vacation together per year for the sake of the kids. The children are used to the family dynamic now and love when they are all are able to be together."