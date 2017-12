A police spokesperson confirmed to E! News that Kazan was cited for shoplifting and released but offered no further details.

E! News has reached out to Gelson's for comment.

The 77-year-old actress, who played Toula Portokalos' mom in the 2002 comedy film and its 2016 sequel, was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing groceries. TMZ reported Kazan stole $180 worth of groceries from Gelson's supermarket and claimed she had allegedly tried shoplifting before.

"Lainie is not a shoplifter. Nor has she ever left a Gelsons store without paying for her groceries," Wekrsman told E! News about the My Big Fat Greek Wedding star. "This was a misunderstanding by Gelsons employees who did not give her a chance to pay for her groceries before detaining her. We look forward to resolving these charges in court where we are confident she will be exonerated."

Lainie Kazan 's attorney Mark Werksman is speaking out about her arrest.

