John Stamos' Fiancée Caitlin McHugh Debuts Her Baby Bump

John Stamos' fiancée Caitlin McHugh debuted her baby bump on Thursday.
The actress and the Full House star were photographed enjoying a hike with their two dogs at the TreePeople Park in Los Angeles. At one point, McHugh could be seen resting her hand above her growing baby bump.
The mother-to-be kept cozy on the hike by wearing a pink sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, a baseball cap and Nike sneakers. Stamos also wore a baseball cap and Nike shoes but opted for a blue button-up shirt and green shorts.
The couple announced they were expecting their first child earlier this month. "I will be a fun dad," Stamos told People, who broke the news. "I've been practicing for a long time."
While Stamos didn't reveal the sex of the baby—noting he and his fiancée "want to be surprised"—he did say McHugh would like to have more children in the future.
It certainly has been a busy time for the couple. The Fuller House star proposed to McHugh at Disneyland back in October.
"The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it's the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway," Stamos told People. "So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, 'You better!'"
Stamos' past and current castmates have also shared their enthusiasm over the baby news. Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, who played Stamos' TV son Nicky Katsopolis, told E! News, "He is going to be a great father. I mean, look at me, I turned out great.
Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on Fuller House and Full House, also said, "He's going to be amazing."