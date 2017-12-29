John Stamos' Fiancée Caitlin McHugh Debuts Her Baby Bump

John Stamos' fiancée Caitlin McHugh debuted her baby bump on Thursday.

The actress and the Full House star were photographed enjoying a hike with their two dogs at the TreePeople Park in Los Angeles. At one point, McHugh could be seen resting her hand above her growing baby bump.

The mother-to-be kept cozy on the hike by wearing a pink sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, a baseball cap and Nike sneakers. Stamos also wore a baseball cap and Nike shoes but opted for a blue button-up shirt and green shorts.