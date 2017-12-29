Arie Luyendyk. Jr. Reveals The Bachelor Rule He Broke on the First Night

The new Bachelor is ready to kiss and tell.

We're less than a week away from The Bachelor's new season, with Arie Luyendyk Jr., the runner-up from Emily Maynard's season, officially behind the wheel. And it sounds like he'll be living up to his "Kissing Bandit" nickname from that season.

When chatting with E! News about the new season, Arie revealed he broke the one rule he set for himself on the first night: he kisses someone!