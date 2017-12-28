Luann de Lesseps' Ex-Husband Tom D'Agostino Not Planning "Unwedding" Party on New Year's Eve

Tom D'Agostino is ready to ring in 2018 with a celebration.

E! News has learned Luann de Lesseps' ex-husband will be enjoying a bash on New Year's Eve. And while a report surfaced that this is an "unwedding" party, we've learned it's just not the case.

A source tells E! News it has nothing do with the Real Housewives of New York City star or their wedding. Instead, New Year's Eve marks Tom's birthday and his friends insisted they celebrate.

It's going to be a small gathering of around 75 people. And for those wondering, no Bravo stars will be in attendance to celebrate the totally single businessman.

As fans will likely remember, Tom married Luann in an extravagant Palm Beach wedding last New Year's Eve. Unfortunately, she ended up filing for divorce seven months later.