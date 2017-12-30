Saturday Savings: Kourtney Kardashian's Blazer Can Be Yours for Half the Price

ESC: Saturday Savings, Kourtney Kardashian

prettylittlethings.com

Finally, keeping up with this Kardashian is affordable!

While you may love Kourtney Kardashian's style, you'll need deep pockets to truly rock her style...until now. The mom of three stepped out of her luxurious wardrobe to design a collection that would make her style more accessible to her fans. The result: a glitter-infused collaboration with PrettyLittleThing that screams glamour and oozes sex appeal.

The line includes faux fur coats, metallic dresses (perfect for New Years), high heels, satin jumpsuits and a blazer that will make you stop and stare. And, the entire collection is on sale right now.

The blazer, which the star wears in the photo above with metallic cycle shorts (currently on sale for $6) and silver sandals (now $18), is a wardrobe must-have. It can be worn alone as seen by the Keeping Up With Kardashians star, or it be paired with a white T-shirt and jeans for casual, yet elevated look. And, now that it's 50% off, you can add to your wardrobe without thinking twice.

Love the star's look? Shop the sales below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

PrettyLittleThing

Kourtney's blazer: Black Embellished Applique Detail Oversized Blazer, Was $87.50, Now $43.75

ESC: Saturday Savings

Topshop

Bardot Blazer Dress, Was $125, Now $75

ESC: Saturday Savings

Balmain

Loop Detail Blazer, Was $2,895, Now $1,448

ESC: Saturday Savings

European Culture

Blazer, Was $124, Now $81

ESC: Saturday Savings

Saint Laurent

Military Style Blazer, Was $3,950, Now $2,370

ESC: Saturday Savings

Berna

Blazer, Was $64, Now $56

ESC: Saturday Savings

TWIN-SET SIMONA BARBIERI

Blazer, Was $189, Now $136

ESC: Saturday Savings

River Island

Black Stripe Print Ruched Sleeve Blazer, Was $110, Now $60

ESC: Saturday Savings

Calvin Klein

Velvet Blazer, Was $149, Now $75

ESC: Saturday Savings

VINCE CAMUTO

Sequin Open Front Blazer, Was $199, Now $119.40

