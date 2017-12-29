CVS' 2017 Best-Selling Products May Surprise You

Case in point: CVS' best-selling products of 2017. After reading through the list of popular products, we were pleasantly surprised. It includes beauty classics, hidden gems, super cheap must-haves, cold weather go-tos and much more. While we're used to strolling down the aisle, only to be overwhelmed by the number of choices, it's now clear which ones really work—the best sellers.

You don't have to travel far to find great beauty buys. According to American consumers, everything you need, from hair tools to nail polish, is in the drugstore beauty aisle.

Want to know the full-proof drugstore products will cult followings? Check out the most popular products below!

CVS



#1 Cosmetic Product Gel manicures aren't cheap, so it's no wonder that this at-home gel polish is the most popular cosmetic product at CVS. It doesn't require a base coat or UV light. It's easy and "life proof," resulting in an inexpensive, long-lasting manicure. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel, Now $6.99

CVS



#2 Cosmetic Product After you spend time doing your makeup, you want it to last as long as possible. "Ever since adding this finishing spray to my morning makeup routine, my makeup lasts hours longer and I also get a lot more compliments on my skin looking like Barbie," one customer said in a review. NYX Professional Makeup Make Up Setting Spray, Now $7.99

CVS



#3 Cosmetic Product This five-star product is waterproof and promises up to 16 hours of wear. With a smudger and sharpener included, you can glide on a thick or thin line easily, making it a drugstore must-have. Revlon Colorstay Eye Liner, Now $5.99

CVS



Editor's Cosmetic Pick The Essie gel collection comes with an array of on-trend hues for the lady that loves to change it up, and also doesn't require a UV lamp. Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish, $11.50

CVS



#1 Skin-Care Product This product may be the secret to beauty sleep. The hydrating formula works to renew skin and encourage cell turnover, so you can wake up to bright, wrinkle-free skin. The brand recommends applying to your face and neck after a cleanse. Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream Face Moisturizer, Now $24.99

CVS



#2 Skin-Care Product Oily skin? These oil absorbing sheets will remove any excess, midday oil without messing up your makeup—genius. CVS Health Oil Absorbing Sheets, Now $4.12

CVS



#3 Skin-Care Product This product is a beauty classic. Super gentle, this cleanser is perfect for anyone with sensitive skin and affordable. Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, Now $6.39

CVS



#1 Body Product This product is loved for providing a gradual tan. "This is not a tanning lotion that you put on and it turns you orange fast," one user stated in their review. "It's a slight tint that gets darker gradually. I put it on every other day." Jergens Natural Glow Firming Moisturizer, Now $8.69

CVS



#3 Body Product While the Aquaphor product is for your body, this Eucerin product is made specifically for your hands, soothing your skin and cuticles. The cream promises to relieve the symptoms of eczema and repair any cracked skin with one use. Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Creme, $5.99

CVS



Editor's Body Pick Made with coconut oil, cocoa butter and African shea butter, this newly released cream oil promises 24 hours of hydration, exfoliating and nourishing skin. Will this be next year's best seller? Gold Bond Ultimate Hydrating Lotion Radiance Renewal Cream Oil, $10.99

CVS



#1 Hair-Care Product This product is commonly used backstage during New York Fashion Week, due to its maximum hold. It's water-free—perfect for styles that require heat, humidity resistant and the most popular drugstore hair product. TRESemme TRES Two Extra Hold Aerosol Hairspray, $5.99

CVS



#2 Hair-Care Product When your hair is wet, it's at its most vulnerable state. Avoid breakage and split ends by making sure that the bristles are flexible and the tips are soft, like those on this brush. Wet Brush Wet Detangling Brush, $9.99

