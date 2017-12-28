Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Pays Tribute to Sophia's Father 9 Years After Fatal Car Accident

Farrah Abraham will never forget the father of her child.

When marking the nine-year anniversary of Derek Underwood's death, the Teen Mom O.G. star took to Instagram and paid tribute to a "father, son, nephew, cousin, friend and so much more."

"December 28th comes every year when we review all of our love, great memories, share stories and know how special Derek was and how all the special and highly favored charisma passed on to Sophia," she wrote on Instagram. "This past year Sophia was bullied for not having a father at her old public school."

Farrah continued, "I thought why would any child not understand that's out of one's control and no one would ask for that. In a world full of ignorance and wrong doing, I'm happy to say my daughter knows her truth and has strength in that beyond the ignorance."