Here's What Dylan Sprouse Thinks About Being Named a "Former Child Star"

Dylan also explains the reason why he and Cole walked away from their Disney show at 18.

"I mean, we had a really awesome idea for where the show needed to go. We were 18," Dylan says. "If that isn't old enough to know exactly what the show needs, then…well, I would beg to disagree."

He then adds, "I don't think [Disney] were willing to work with us, really ever. So we stopped the show."

Today, Dylan and Cole have returned to acting. Dylan, who is also about to open a brewery, is currently filming Banana Split while Cole appears in Riverdale on the CW. So does Dylan watch Cole's show? He tells Vulture he's "only seen the first episode."

Back in September, Dylan had a Suite Life reunion with his co-star Brenda Song. The duo posed for a pic, which Dylan shared with the caption, "Look who I ran into!"