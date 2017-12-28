Kyle Richards' $8.2 Million Home Burglarized While Family Vacations in Aspen

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky

Splash News

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richardsand husband Mauricio Umansky's new house was burglarized overnight.

They were not at the house at the time; they and their kids recently traveled to Aspen, Colorado for a vacation. Richards, a mother of four daughters, started posting photos from their trip on Wednesday night.

Police confirmed to E! News on Thursday that officers were called to the family's home in Encino, California earlier that morning and that a burglary was reported.

TMZ reported that a window was broken and that more than a million dollars' worth of jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Umansky, were stolen from the property. Police and the family have not commented on the report.

TMZ said that a housekeeper discovered the break-in. The outlet also said the house's security system was not armed at the time of the burglary but that a closet sensor was triggered just after 1 a.m.

Richards' family purchased the 7-bedroom house in October for 8.2 million. Richards' husband, a real estate mogul, posted on his Instagram page a photo of the home and its holiday decorations last week.

They still currently own another smaller 7-bedroom mansion in Bel-Air, which they tried last month to sell for just under $7 million and rent for $50,000 a month. They took it off the market and removed the rental listing last week.

