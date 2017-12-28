Inside Laura Dern and Rumored New Boyfriend Baron Davis' PDA-Filled Lunch

New couple alert?

Laura Dern and Baron Davis were photographed kissing outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 20. The 50-year-old Big Little Lies actress and the 38-year-old basketball player were spotted packing on the PDA outside the hotel after a lunch date earlier this month.

The pics show the duo holding each other close as they shared a passionate kiss. The actress can be seen wearing a long coat and sunglasses in the photos while Davis, who held Dern's purse as they embraced, dons a red sweater with "have a nice day" written on it.