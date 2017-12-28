Katharine McPhee and David Foster Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in Paris

Ooh la la! Katharine McPhee and David Foster's romance is heating up in the City of Light.
The inseparable couple was photographed enjoying a romantic stroll in Paris the day after Christmas, and it's clear from the PDA that Katharine and David were overjoyed to reunite after spending the holiday apart.
An eyewitness tells E! News the 68-year-old record producer arrived in Europe from Los Angeles on the morning of December 26 and stayed with his Smash actress girlfriend, 33, at the Four Seasons George V. Katharine, who the source says spent Christmas in Paris with family and friends, was "very excited" when David arrived.
"They couldn't keep their hands off each other," our eyewitness describes, "and immediately took a romantic walk through the rainy streets of Paris."
McPhee dressed for the winter chill in an oversized coat and beanie, which she paired with sneakers and yoga pants. Foster, on the other hand, appeared to have suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction when a single sunglass lens popped out of his aviator shades.
Of course, the small hiccup didn't stop the lovebirds from wrapping their arms around each other and locking lips as they admired the Eiffel Tower and snapped photos. Our insider continues, "They did some window shopping and walked through the Tocadéro and along the Seine... Katharine was dancing through the streets and very playful. David was looking on, laughing and enjoying watching her."
In a photo shared her Instagram, the American Idol alum is seen striking a silly pose in front of the world-famous tourist attraction.
Aside from taking in Parisian landmarks, the eyewitness tells E! News, "They stopped on a street corner and wrapped their arms around each other to stay warm. It looked like they were very happy to be reunited in such a romantic place."
Katharine and David were first romantically linked in May, and an E! News source recently described their relationship as "more serious" than ever. The source explained at the time, "Katharine has always had a crush on David, and she's happy that their relationship is transpiring."
"David is usually a playboy but Katharine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her," our insider also shared.
The celeb said she and Foster were simply "very close friends" in the December 2017 issue of Health, adding, "I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person. I've known him since I was 21-years-old, you know? He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."
Will the pair ring in 2018 overseas? Only time will tell!