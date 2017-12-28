Mayim Bialik Sounds Off on Competitive Moms and Recalls Leaving Moms' Group in Tears

Mother knows best? But which one? Mayim Bialik is tired of moms competing with each other all the time. And whatever you do, don't show her your new mommy manicure.

In a video that was posted and shared by scores of moms and others on Facebook and YouTube on Thursday, the Big Bang Theory star and Blossom alum said that after she give birth to her first child, now-12-year-old son Miles, she attended a local mom's group and "instantly felt out of place." Needless to say, the meeting did not go well. In fact, it was her last.

"I used cloth diapers. I didn't use pacifiers or bottles," said Bialik, a 42-year-old mother of two. "I didn't have fancy clothes and neither did my baby. I didn't have a manicure. I mean, I barely had time to shower. How was I gonna have time to get a manicure?"

Bialik, who has often spoken out about her views on society, then did impressions of some of the moms at the meeting, saying they asked questions like, "Why does my baby want to be held so much?" and "How can I get a 3-week-old baby to sleep through the night?"

She said the moms were encouraged to brag about things like the speed of their labor and "how precocious their babies were with pooping, rolling over, sitting up, smiling."

"Everything was a competition," she said. "There were not my people. I left in tears."