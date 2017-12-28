Ariel Winter's Pink Crossbody Bag Makes Everything Look More Fun

A quality white tee, comfortable jeans, a little black dress...when it comes to wardrobe essentials, the basic the better.

That is, of course, what we thought until we saw Ariel Winter looking NYE-ready this week. The Modern Family actress was dolled up in a velvet black mini, sky-high stilettos and a beat face. What really popped out from this ultra-glam look was her gold-chain, hot-pink mini crossbody. It gave the ensemble a pop of color without overwhelming the look. While metallic clutches will be all the rage to ring in the New Year, consider a bold carry-all to spice things up.