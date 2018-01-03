2018 Golden Globes A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

It's that time of year again, when the top movie and TV stars are honored at one of the most prestigious award ceremonies—and one of the hottest parties of the years: The Golden Globes.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association votes on the winners and there are almost always surprises, in the form of bizarre speeches, or snubs or astonishing wins.
Seth Meyers is hosting the 2018 Golden Globes, which will also feature a slew of celebrity presenters, who are not necessarily nominated for an award but whose projects have and continue to delight and inspire audiences, such as fan-favorites Kerry Washington from the show Scandal and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.
Check out more information about the show with our A-Z guide to the 2018 Golden Globes:
Ansel Elgort: The Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his performance in the comedy Baby Driver.
Big Little Lies: The critically-acclaimed drama series starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern is nominated for Best TV Movie or Limited Series.
Coco: Disney's tearjerker is nominate for Best Animated Feature Film.
Drinks: The Golden Globes are known as the place for stars to party. Bottoms up!
Elisabeth Moss: The actress is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in The Handmaid's Tale.
Feud: Bette and Joan: Ryan Murphy's show, starring Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, is nominated for Best TV Movie or Limited Series.
Golden Globe Award: Stars will be sitting in anticipation hoping to get their hands on one of these babies!
Hollywood Foreign Press Association: This is the group that votes on the winners. Pictured: Its president, Meher Tatna.
I, Tonya: The film, starring Margot Robbie as competitive ice skater Tonya Harding, is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
Jessica Biel: The actress is nominated for her first Golden Globe, for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, for The Sinner.
Kyle MacLachlan: The actor is nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his role of Dale Cooper in the Twin Peaks revival. He had won his first Golden Globe in 1991 for playing the same role in the original series.
Lady Bird: Greta Gerwig's film, starring Saoirse Ronan, is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
Meryl Streep: The actress is nominated for her 30th Golden Globe for acting, for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in Steven Spielberg's The Post. Streep has won eight Golden Globes in the past, as well as the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Nicole Kidman: The actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role on the series Big Little Lies.
"Oh My God" Moments: Statistically, there will likely be at least one really good one.
The Post: Steven Spielberg's movie, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama.
Questions: The kind that will no doubt linger in our minds long after the ceremony, notably, "How on earth did so-and-so not win?"
Reese Witherspoon: The star is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie for her role on the show Big Little Lies.
Seth Meyers: The Late Night host is your 2018 Golden Globes ceremony host!
This Is Us: NBC's tearjerker of a family drama, starring the likes of Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, is nominated for Best TV Series, Drama.
Unbelievably Long and/or Boring Speeches: Someone's gotta make one.
Validation: The feeling an actor or other Hollywood player gets when they receive a Golden Globe (which gets stronger later on if they win an Oscar or an Emmy).
"What Just Happened?"...is what you might ask several times during the ceremony. See, "Oh My God Moments."
XI: The Golden Globes after-parties will likely turn it up to 11.
"Yes!"...is what you'll shout when your favorite star, movie or TV show wins a Golden Globe.
Zendaya and Zac Efron: The two are expected to attend and up the sexiness factor on the red carpet to support their movie The Greatest Showman, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
Nominees include films such as The Post and Lady Bird, film actors such as Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Ansel Elgort and Margot Robbie, TV shows such as The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things and TV stars such as Elisabeth Moss and Sterling K. Brown. Check out a full list of Golden Globe nominations.
The 2018 Golden Globes ceremony air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.