2018 Golden Globes A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 6:00 AM

It's that time of year again, when the top movie and TV stars are honored at one of the most prestigious award ceremonies—and one of the hottest parties of the years: The Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association votes on the winners and there are almost always surprises, in the form of bizarre speeches, or snubs or astonishing wins.

Seth Meyers is hosting the 2018 Golden Globes, which will also feature a slew of celebrity presenters, who are not necessarily nominated for an award but whose projects have and continue to delight and inspire audiences, such as fan-favorites Kerry Washington from the show Scandal and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Check out more information about the show with our A-Z guide to the 2018 Golden Globes:

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, A Ansel Eglort

A

Ansel Elgort: The Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his performance in the comedy Baby Driver.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, B Big Little Lies

B

Big Little Lies: The critically-acclaimed drama series starring Reese WitherspoonNicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern is nominated for Best TV Movie or Limited Series.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, C Coco

C

Coco: Disney's tearjerker is nominate for Best Animated Feature Film.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, D Drinks

D

Drinks: The Golden Globes are known as the place for stars to party. Bottoms up!

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, E Elisabeth Moss

E

Elisabeth Moss: The actress is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in The Handmaid's Tale.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, F Feud

F

Feud: Bette and Joan: Ryan Murphy's show, starring Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, is nominated for Best TV Movie or Limited Series.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, G Golden Globe Statuette

G

Golden Globe Award: Stars will be sitting in anticipation hoping to get their hands on one of these babies!

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, H HFPA President, Meher Tatna

H

Hollywood Foreign Press Association: This is the group that votes on the winners. Pictured: Its president, Meher Tatna.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, I I, Tonya

I

I, Tonya: The film, starring Margot Robbie as competitive ice skater Tonya Harding, is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, J Jessica Biel, The Sinner

J

Jessica Biel: The actress is nominated for her first Golden Globe, for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, for The Sinner.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, K Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

K

Kyle MacLachlan: The actor is nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his role of Dale Cooper in the Twin Peaks revival. He had won his first Golden Globe in 1991 for playing the same role in the original series.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, L Lady Bird

L

Lady Bird: Greta Gerwig's film, starring Saoirse Ronan, is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, M Meryl Streep

M

Meryl Streep: The actress is nominated for her 30th Golden Globe for acting, for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in Steven Spielberg's The Post. Streep has won eight Golden Globes in the past, as well as the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, N Nicole Kidman

N

Nicole Kidman: The actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role on the series Big Little Lies.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, O Oh My God Moments

O

"Oh My God" Moments: Statistically, there will likely be at least one really good one.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, P The Post

P

The Post: Steven Spielberg's movie, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, Q

Q

Questions: The kind that will no doubt linger in our minds long after the ceremony, notably, "How on earth did so-and-so not win?"

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, R Reese Witherspoon

R

Reese Witherspoon: The star is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie for her role on the show Big Little Lies.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, S Seth Meyers

S

Seth Meyers: The Late Night host is your 2018 Golden Globes ceremony host!

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, T This Is Us

T

This Is Us: NBC's tearjerker of a family drama, starring the likes of Mandy MooreMilo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, is nominated for Best TV Series, Drama.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, U Unbelievably Long Speeches

U

Unbelievably Long and/or Boring Speeches: Someone's gotta make one.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, V Validation

V

Validation: The feeling an actor or other Hollywood player gets when they receive a Golden Globe (which gets stronger later on if they win an Oscar or an Emmy).

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, W What Just Happened?

W

"What Just Happened?"...is what you might ask several times during the ceremony. See, "Oh My God Moments."

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, X After Party

X

XI: The Golden Globes after-parties will likely turn it up to 11.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, Y Yes!

Y

"Yes!"...is what you'll shout when your favorite star, movie or TV show wins a Golden Globe.

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, Z Zac Efron, Zendaya

Z

Zendaya and Zac Efron: The two are expected to attend and up the sexiness factor on the red carpet to support their movie The Greatest Showman, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Nominees include films such as The Post and Lady Bird, film actors such as Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Ansel Elgort and Margot Robbie, TV shows such as The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things and TV stars such as Elisabeth Moss and Sterling K. BrownCheck out a full list of Golden Globe nominations.

The 2018 Golden Globes ceremony air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

