Jay-Z's "Family Feud" Video Teaser Shows Him and Beyoncé in Confessional Box

Jay-Z went there.

On Thursday, the rapper and producer's streaming service TIDAL promoted on Twitter a teaser for "Family Feud," which features his wife Beyoncé and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, the eldest of their three kids.

In the clip, Bey, who gave birth to her and Jay's twins Rumi and Sir this past June, and Jay-Z are seen on opposite sides of a confessional booth.

The track is from his 4:44 album, which many view as a response to his wife's 2016 album Lemonade, which was about love, infidelity and forgiveness.

In "Family Feud," Jay-Z raps, "Yeah, I'll f--k up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone Becky."

On Beyoncé's Lemonade track "Sorry," she sings, "He only want me when I'm not there / He better call Becky with the good hair."

Bey looks furious in the video, which features scenes of unidentified man making out with an unidentified woman with good hair.