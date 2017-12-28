Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Taco Wednesday Party

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez reunited at the singer and actress' Taco Wednesday bash on Wednesday night.
The two, who have been friendly for years, were joined by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kim posted a slew of photos and videos from the bash on her Snapchat.
"Taco Wednesday at J.Lo and Alex's house," the reality star said, referring to the singer's boyfriend, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.
J.Lo, who possesses several properties, owns a $28 million mansion in Bel-Air and used to own a home in Hidden Hills, where Kris and Kim reside.
Kim sported a black crop top and matching bottoms, paired with a pink fur coat. J.Lo wore a sparkling purple jumpsuit with black pinstripes.
"Who else would host a Taco Wednesday in this outfit? This gorgeous girl," Kim said, as J.Lo shrugged and laughed.
The two appear in a selfie
"When Kimmy comes we always have to take a selfie...," J.Lo wrote on her Instagram page.
The two strike another pose.
J.Lo realizes Kim is filming a video, not taking a photo.
The reality star poses with the singer and lyricist.
The reality star takes a "rare selfie."
The Kardashians pose for a group selfie with J.Lo's mom Guadalupe Rodriguez.
Other guests tincluded lyricist and singer Carole Bayer Sager, a Kardashian family friend who had attended their recent Christmas party, and J.Lo's mom Guadalupe Rodriguez and bestie Leah Remini, who photobombed a group selfie Kim took in video mode.
"Is it a video? Why am I always doing that in a video?" J.Lo asked, laughing.
Kim and J.Lo have occasionally hung out together at both private and celebrity events.
In 2016, the reality star joined the singer at her 47th birthday celebration in Las Vegas, held after one of her Jennifer Lopez: All I have residency shows.
