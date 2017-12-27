Kevin McKidd's Divorce Finalized, Grey's Anatomy Star to Pay $22k in Child Support

Kevin McKidd is officially divorced.

The actor, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy, and his wife Jane Parker had announced in July 2016 that the two planned on divorcing after almost 17 years of marriage. They share two children, son Joseph, 17, and daughter Iona, 15. It was later revealed that Jane filed divorce papers a week prior and that the two had actually split in October 2015.

The former couple's divorce was made final on December 22, E! News has confirmed.