Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her for Working Out While Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian's workouts are cleared by her doctor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently revealed that she's about six months pregnant, is firing back at haters who have been criticizing her for working out while pregnant.

Khloe took to Twitter on Tuesday to send her critics some information.

"For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [face palm emoji] but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s--t," she tweeted.