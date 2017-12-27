Girls' Jemima Kirke Says Her Wedding to Ex-Husband Wasn't Fun and Was ''Pointless''

If you want to hear Jemima Kirke's opinion on weddings, specifically hers—just ask her.

It's been a big year of big goodbyes for the fierce feminist known for her unorthodox views—her hit HBO show Girls ended after six seasons and so did her marriage to her husband of seven years, Michael Mosberg, with whom she shares son Memphis and daughter Rafella.

In a new interview with W magazine, the actress, who was an artist long before she slipped into the role of Jessa, opened up about her new solo art exhibition of oil paintings called The Ceremony, which is show about marriage, weddings and ultimately the role of being a wife. The exhibit features portraits of women like Jemima's sisters Domino Kirke and Lola Kirke in wedding dresses, as well as former co-star Allison Williams.