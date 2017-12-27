Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Her 46th Birthday in the Most Perfect Way

A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 27, 2017 at 5:30am PST

A very happy birthday to you, Savannah Guthrie!

The Today host is celebrating her 46th birthday today, ringing it in with her family, a snow-filled yard and lots to be thankful for.

She started the day by having the best birthday breakfast any person could ever have: Cake!

"Everyone's wish came true," she wrote alongside a photo of a red velvet cake. "#cakeforbreakfast," she added.

She also added a photo of her daughter, Vale, who got to enjoy some of mama's birthday cake for breakfast, too!