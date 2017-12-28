Golden Globes 2018 Presenters List Includes Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen and Gal Gadot

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet will be hotter than ever, based on the list of presenters alone.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which chooses the winners, this week began to announce names of celebs set to present awards.

Joining the list are past Golden Globe nominee Penélope Cruz and comedy actor Seth Rogen, E! News confirmed late on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that past Golden Globe nominee Kerry Washington and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, two fan-favorite actresses with huge social media followings, will be presenters, which will mark the latter star's debut appearance at the annual ceremony. Check @goldenglobes on Twitter for the latest updates!