Golden Globes 2018 Presenters List Includes Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen and Gal Gadot

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet will be hotter than ever, based on the list of presenters alone.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which chooses the winners, this week began to announce names of celebs set to present awards.

The list includes Penélope Cruz, Kelly Clarkson, Seth Rogen, Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Darren Criss, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Edgar Ramírez, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander and Emma Watson.

The group joins Kerry Washington and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had announced as presenters earlier this week. Check @goldenglobes on Twitter for the latest updates!