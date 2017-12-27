Pose Ordered to Series By FX, Making TV History With Largest Transgender Cast of Series Regulars

Ryan Murphy and FX are making TV history. The network has ordered Murphy's Pose to series. The new dance musical drama features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and is the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX.

Pose, which is executive produced by Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Brad Falchuk, is set in the 1980s and "looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world."