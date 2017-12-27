Prince Harry Interviews Barack Obama About Friends, Sports and Whether He Wears Boxers or Briefs

Prince Harry got the inside scoop on former U.S. president Barack Obama's likes and dislikes during an interview for BBC Radio 4's Today program.

The fifth in line to the throne guest edited the program and quizzed the former commander in chief on everything from his TV and sports preferences to the White House amenity he misses most.

For instance, when asked whether he missed the White House cinema or bowling alley more, the 44th president replied, "Cinema. We call it a movie theater, but that's fine." He also said he preferred Rachel over Monica from Friends and that he preferred Michael Jordan over LeBron James for basketball stars.

"Although, I love Lebron," Obama said, "but I'm a Chicago guy."

The royal also asked Obama which TV program he liked better: The Good Wife or Suits.

"Suits, obviously," Obama said, choosing the program starring Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle.

"Great answer," the prince replied.

Still, there were a few questions the former president refused to answer, such as whether he wears boxers or briefs.

"Sorry, we don't answer those questions," he said.