Luann de Lesseps Found in Hotel Room With Ex-Boyfriend Before Arrest: Report

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 27, 2017 5:39 AM

LuAnn De Lesseps

Palm Beach Detention Center

New details about what led to Luann de Lesseps' arrest are being revealed.

In a police report obtained by Page Six, the Real Housewives of New York City star and an unidentified man allegedly entered a room at the Colony hotel in Palm Beach while a maid was finishing a turn-down service.

According to the report, a security guard found the pair in bed and ordered the Bravo star to leave the room.

Following "multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period," cops were called and found Luann and her longtime friend Julie Olson in the room. While Julie followed orders to leave, the police report says Luann locked herself in the bathroom before finally opening the door.

E! News has reached out to Luann's team for comment. 

In regards to Julie, she told Page Six the mystery man is "a guy [Luann] had previously dated." As for the police report, she disputes a portion that states she was in the room with Luann when cops arrived.

"They're missing the part where I came up to help. That should have been there," she said before insisting she only got as far as the hallway outside.

Ultimately, Luann was arrested Sunday morning on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person.

"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," the Bravo star said in a statement to E! News after being released. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior.  I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."

Nearly one year ago on New Year's Eve, Luann married Tom D'Agostino in an extravagant Palm Beach wedding. Unfortunately, she ended up filing for divorce seven months later.

