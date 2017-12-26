Francia Raisa Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram: 5 Things to Know About Chris Adkins

Francia Raisa is celebrating the holiday season with a special man by her side.
On Tuesday afternoon, the actress surprised fans when she posted a holiday portrait with Chris Adkins on Instagram.
And as it turns out, a source tells E! News that these two are in fact a couple and dating.
We're told the pair has been seeing each other for a couple months and they met with a little help from Yara Shahidi. "She is very happy with him," a source shared.
So who is the lucky guy making the holiday season and beyond a bit more special for the Hollywood star? Here are five fun facts about Chris.
1. Christmas Spirit: On the day after Santa's arrival, Francia and Chris were spotted in Indianapolis enjoying 12 degree weather. In fact, the pair was able to enjoy a quick kiss on Instagram Stories when the snow was falling. So what brings the pair to the chilly town? According to a recent social media post, Chris considers Indianapolis "home."
2. Behind the Magic: While you may not recognize Chris in front of the camera, he's been pretty occupied working behind the scenes as a cinematographer. In fact, his most recent gig is an opportunity on ABC's black-ish. And to prove just how small of a town it is, Francia is currently working on the spin-off appropriately titled Grown-ish.
3. Wanna Get Away: According to Instagram, Chris is more than a fan of traveling the world. And instead of simply enjoying some R&R, this explorer can often be found with his camera working and documenting the beauty around him. From India and Puerto Rico to Miami and Oregon, this man can't wait to explore all that the world has to offer.
4. Passion Project: One piece of business that is very special to Chris is a short film titled Grimshaw. The project, that supports a non-profit called Engage the Vision, was written for the people that have witnessed someone they love destroy their lives battling the demon that is addiction. As the project states, "Alcoholism and drug addiction isn't a spectator sport. Eventually the whole family gets to play."
5. Hoot for Hoosiers: Away from the Hollywood lights, Chris appears to be your typical, down-to-earth Indiana Hoosiers football fan. When he first joined Instagram in 2014, one of his first posts was from Memorial Stadium. "Go Hoosiers! #POTFB #bucketgame #hoosiersfootball," he wrote on Instagram after one of the team's many big wins.