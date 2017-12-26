Cardi B and Offset Laugh Off Naked Video Leaks With a Fake ''Live Sex'' Tape

Days after nude images were leaked by hackers, Cardi B and and fiancé Offset got the best of a bad situation when they posted a fake "live sex'' tape on Instagram Stories on Christmas. While many got their panties in a bunch over the graphic-seeming post, the twist was that both music stars actually had their clothes on for the not-actually-scandalous video. Jokes on y'all!
After all the hubbub, Cardi made sure to call out anyone who actually thought she and her main man, who got engaged in October, were knocking boots in the video, writing on her Story, "I was fully clothes on live, I was not f--king on live! Yaaa can't be that slow!"
People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn?t a stripper before ????????You know there?s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right ??anyways i know i know i got a nice body right ?
Following last week's leaked images, "Bodak Yellow" rapper also had some choice words for the culprits and the people who were re-posting the invasion of privacy.
The outspoken rapper, who has openly admitted she used to be a stripper, tweeted on Christmas Day, "People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before. You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right."
The 25-year-old confidently added, "Anyways i know i know i got a nice body right."
Some online have guessed that the short video and images released are a "preview" of more to come.
After all the drama (and a lot of slut-shaming trolls), Cardi wrote that she was just trying "to make things positive out of a bad situation."
The leak comes just as Cardi, who is nominated for two Grammys, has released her second single "Bartier Cardi."