Liam Payne Reflects on the Fatherhood Moments He "Will Never Forget" in 2017

Some things in 2017 are just unforgettable.

For Liam Payne, one of those moments was becoming a father to a baby boy named Bear.

After celebrating Christmas with his son and Cheryl Cole, the former One Direction singer took to Instagram and reflected on his new title as father. As you likely could have guessed, it was a life-changing moment.

"2017 has been a crazy year! I'm gonna post a memory every day this week. First has to be my baby boy Bear!" he shared with his social media followers. "Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see."

Liam also thanked his longtime girlfriend for everything she has done in the past year.