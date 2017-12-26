Mad About You Revival Reportedly Taking Shape With Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt

This news won't make fans of Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser mad: A Mad About You revival is in development. According to TVLine, Hunt and Reiser are in informal talks to return to the roles of Paul and Jamie Buchman.

The series aired seven seasons on NBC from 1992-1999. Reiser, who recently appeared in Stranger Things season two, co-created the series with Danny Jacobson. Request for comment from Sony, the show's distributor, was not immediately returned.

The show followed newlyweds Paul and Jamie as they lived their daily lives and eventually welcomed a daughter, Mabel. The show also starred Anne Ramsay, Leila Kenzle, John Pankow and Richard Kind.