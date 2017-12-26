Aaron Rodgers Seemingly Skips Christmas With Estranged Family

A post shared by Luke Rodgers (@thelukerodgers) on Dec 17, 2017 at 10:41am PST

Aaron Rodgers was missing from his family's Christmas pictures.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback seemingly skipped the holiday celebration with his family, according to social media posts from his brothers Jordan Rodgers and Luke Rodgers.

Starting on Dec. 17, the family began posting pictures from their holiday celebration in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Last Sunday, Luke posted a family selfie on Instagram with Jordan, their parents Ed Rodgers and Darla Rodgers and Jordan's fiancée JoJo Fletcher, who he met on season 12 of The Bachelorette.