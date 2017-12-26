Kendall Jenner Will No Longer Update Her App in 2018

Keeping up with Kendall Jenner will be harder to do in 2018.

The 22-year-old supermodel announced Tuesday that, in a week, her app is going dark. "As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I've had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "I hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall."

Jenner and her sisters launched their apps (and corresponding websites) in the fall of 2015. Access to each family members' app cost subscribers $2.99 a month or $24.99 a year. Jenner's content was beauty and fashion focused, whereas her sisters published more lifestyle content.