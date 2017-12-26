Lin-Manuel Miranda's Grandmother Dies on Christmas: "My Heart Is in Pieces"

Lin-Manuel Miranda lost a loved one this Christmas.

The Tony Award winner's beloved grandmother, Abuela Mundi, passed away on Monday, leaving the 37-year-old playwright heartbroken. "Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning," Miranda confirmed in a tweet. "I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that's where it's gonna be for a bit."

The composer included sweet black and white snapshots of Mundi, including one of him and her cuddling in a hospital bed.

Miranda has been vocal about Mundi's influence in his life, particularly as his caretaker during his childhood years in Washington Heights—the inspiration for his award-winning Broadway show, In The Heights.

"She took care of my father when he was a kid in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico," he described in a 2007 personal essay for Broadway.com. "His parents never stopped working, and when I was born, she came to take care of me and my sister."